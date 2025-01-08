Simmons recorded 62 total tackles (36 solo) and seven passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 16 games in 2024.

Simmons joined the Falcons in mid-August after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Broncos, playing in at least 16 contests for the first time since 2021. The safety has now registered multiple interceptions in each of his nine NFL campaigns and he'll be an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason.