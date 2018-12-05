The Falcons promoted Zimmer to the active roster Tuesday, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 26-year-old defensive tackle joined Atlanta's practice squad in early October after being waived from the active roster. He will take the roster spot of Keith Tandy and will provide depth to Atlanta's defensive line.

