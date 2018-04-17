Zimmer signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Zimmer has yet to make an NFL roster in the regular season, but has spent portions of training camp with the Bills and Saints. He also spent part of the 2017 season with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes, where he logged three tackles and a sack in one contest.

