Falcons' Juwan Green: Joins Falcons' 2020 UDFA class

Green agreed to terms on a contract with the Falcons, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The young wideout from Martinsburg, WV set all kinds of records for the Great Danes, after playing out his first two collegiate seasons at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He made a modest impact during his debut season with Albany in 2018, but he absolutely broke out the following season, racking up 83 receptions for 1,386 yards and leading the FCS with 17 touchdowns during 2019. Even with such gaudy college production, given how strong Atlanta's receiving corps is between No. 1 and 3, Green will likely have to show competency on special teams to make the 53-man roster.