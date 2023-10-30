Elliss notched eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Elliss recorded at least eight tackles for the third time this season. Across eight appearances, he's totaled 53 tackles and one sack. He's well on his way to surpassing his career high in tackles (78) during his first season with Atlanta, but he hasn't been as impactful as a pass rusher as he was with New Orleans last year, when he posted seven sacks.