Elliss hurt his knee in Sunday's game against New Orleans and is questionable to return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Elliss was injured in the first half of the must-win game for Atlanta. If the linebacker is unable to return, it would be a big blow to the Falcons, as Elliss ranks second on the team with 119 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, on the campaign. For at least the time being, Andre Smith has entered the game in Elliss's stead.