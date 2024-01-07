Elliss hurt his knee in Sunday's game against New Orleans and is questionable to return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Elliss was injured in the first half of the must-win game for Atlanta. If the linebacker is unable to return, it would be a big blow to the Falcons, as Elliss ranks second on the team with 119 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, on the campaign. For at least the time being, Andre Smith has entered the game in Elliss's stead.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Gets sack in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Leading tackler in win•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Logs double-digit tackles•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Season-high 11 tackles•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Continues solid play•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Season-high 10 tackles in loss•