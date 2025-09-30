Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Five tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.
Elliss finished tied for second on the team in stops, while also combining with Leonard Floyd to sack Marcus Mariota in the second quarter. The linebacker has now compiled 23 total tackles (13 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a pass defensed over four games this year.
