Elliss registered nine tackles (six solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Bears.

Elliss got to Justin Fields late in the second quarter for a nine-yard sack that forced the Bears to punt one play later. Elliss has a career-high 119 tackles (80 solo) in his first year in Atlanta after spending the previous four years with New Orleans. He is second on the team in total tackles behind safety Jessie Bates.