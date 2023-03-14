Elliss agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Elliss is scheduled to make $21.5 million over the next three years, though the deal can't be finalized until Wednesday. The 27-year-old linebacker enjoyed a breakout season with the NFC South rival Saints in 2022, racking up 78 tackles and seven sacks. Elliss had just 23 tackles and one sack over three previous seasons.
More News
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Key defensive contributor in 2022•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Notches seven stops in win•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Tallies eight tackles in loss•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Leading tackler again Week 12•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Pops in second straight start•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Strong showing in loss•