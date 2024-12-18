Elliss finished Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders with 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Elliss has registered at least 10 tackles in seven of the Falcons' last eight games and is on a three-game sack streak. His effort over that span has Elliss at 124 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, surpassing his career-best output from the 2023 campaign (122 combined tackles over 17 regular-season games). The 2019 seventh-round pick will look to add to that total Sunday against the struggling Giants.