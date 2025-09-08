Elliss recorded five total tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Elliss made his 35th-consecutive start for the Falcons during Sunday's loss. Although Elliss recorded just five total tackles, he played 100-percent of the team's defensive snaps. Especially after recording a 151-stop 2024 campaign, his tackle output is expected to continue rising as the season progresses. Elliss' next opportunity to make plays for Atlanta will come in a Week 2 matchup against the Vikings.