Elliss recorded nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Elliss' Falcons debut wasn't quite as prolific as Jessie Bates', but the two newcomers definitely both played a huge part in Atlanta's season-opening win. Elliss recorded 78 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles across 17 games with the Saints last year, so while the early tackle numbers are nice, fantasy managers can expect him to make an impact as a pass rusher eventually, as well.