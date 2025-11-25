Elliss finished Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints with nine tackles (seven solo).

Elliss's tackle total was second-most on Atlanta behind Dee Alford (10). The veteran tackler remains a reliable weekly contributor, as he's played every defensive snap in all but of Atlanta's 11 games so far this season. Elliss is up to 74 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, along with four defensed passes (including an interception) on the campaign.