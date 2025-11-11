Elliss recorded six total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.

Elliss was on the field for every one of the the team's defensive snaps for the sixth game in a row, and he made his mark in the second quarter, sacking Daniel Jones for a 10-yard loss. The linebacker has now registered 60 total tackles (31 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a forced fumble over nine games this year.