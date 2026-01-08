Elliss recorded 107 total tackles (59 solo), including 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The veteran linebacker from Idaho remained one of the Falcons' top defensive playmakers in 2025, leading the team in total tackles and setting a new career high in passes defensed. However, Elliss saw declines in both total tackles (151 to 107) and sacks (6.0 to 3.5) compared to his 2024 campaign, despite logging 48 more defensive snaps this season. The 30-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and could still command a solid contract following his third consecutive season with triple-digit stops.