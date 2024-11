Elliss finished with 10 tackles (eight solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

The inside linebacker also played on all 60 defensive snaps. Elliss has played on every defensive snap in nine of 11 games this season. The sixth-year pro has 98 tackles (57 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 2024.