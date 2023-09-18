Elliss recorded six solo tackles and one sack during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.
Elliss led Atlanta in tackles and recorded his first sack of 2023, taking down Jordan Love on a third-and-11 play in the first quarter. The newcomer has made his presence felt during his first two games with the Falcons, recording 15 tackles and a sack, and he appears to be a strong IDP option moving forward.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Nine stops in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Joining Falcons on three-year deal•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Key defensive contributor in 2022•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Notches seven stops in win•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Tallies eight tackles in loss•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Leading tackler again Week 12•