Elliss recorded six solo tackles and one sack during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

Elliss led Atlanta in tackles and recorded his first sack of 2023, taking down Jordan Love on a third-and-11 play in the first quarter. The newcomer has made his presence felt during his first two games with the Falcons, recording 15 tackles and a sack, and he appears to be a strong IDP option moving forward.