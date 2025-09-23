Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Records sack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.
Elliss tied with Xavier Watts for team lead in takedowns, while also bringing down Bryce Young for his first sack of the year in the third quarter. The linebacker has now registered 18 total tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over three games this season.
