Elliss registered 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Elliss recorded his first game of the season with double-digit tackles and finished second on the team behind Jessie Bates (11). Elliss has 25 stops and a sack through his first three games in Atlanta, and he's emerging as a strong IDP candidate. Last year, he finished with 78 tackles and seven sacks across 17 games with New Orleans, but he's on pace to surpass those numbers in 2023.