Elliss registered 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.
Elliss recorded his first game of the season with double-digit tackles and finished second on the team behind Jessie Bates (11). Elliss has 25 stops and a sack through his first three games in Atlanta, and he's emerging as a strong IDP candidate. Last year, he finished with 78 tackles and seven sacks across 17 games with New Orleans, but he's on pace to surpass those numbers in 2023.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Records first sack of 2023•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Nine stops in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Joining Falcons on three-year deal•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Key defensive contributor in 2022•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Notches seven stops in win•
-
Saints' Kaden Elliss: Tallies eight tackles in loss•