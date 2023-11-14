Ellis posted 11 tackles (six solo), including a sack, during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.
Ellis recorded a season-high 11 stops, marking his second double-digit tackle performance of the season. He also notched his second sack of the campaign. Ellis has nearly eclipsed his career-high tackle total for a single season (78), which he set last year with the Saints, but he hasn't made a consistent pass-rushing impact during his first campaign in Atlanta.
