Elliss logged 12 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense during the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Elliss cracked double-digit tackles for the first time this season after doing so 10 times in 2024. The 2019 seventh-rounder played every single defensive snap for the sixth time in 2025, and he leads the Falcons with 48 combined tackles through seven regular-season games. Elliss is on pace to record a third-straight 100-tackle season, though he's behind on matching his total from 2024 (151 tackles over 17 regular-season games).