Elliss has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
Elliss sustained the knee injury in the first half of Sunday's must-win game and will sit on the sidelines for the remainder of the contest. He tallied three tackles (two solo) before exiting.
