McGary started at right tackle during the preseason finale against Jacksonville, but may serve as Matt Gono's backup during the Week 1 matchup against Minnesota on Sunday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McGary was able to return faster than his initial six-to-eight week recovery timetable would have indicated, rehabilitating from a cardiac ablation procedure in four weeks time and putting forth a solid showing against the Jaguars in his first game action last Thursday. The Falcons coaching staff may not yet be comfortable throwing McGary onto the field for 60-to-65 snaps given his relative inexperience and health concerns, plus Gono has exceeded expectations throughout training camp and the preseason, prompting head coach Dan Quinn to say that the team would be comfortable with him playing in a regular-season game.