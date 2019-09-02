Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Back active, but may not start
McGary started at right tackle during the preseason finale against Jacksonville, but may serve as Matt Gono's backup during the Week 1 matchup against Minnesota on Sunday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
McGary was able to return faster than his initial six-to-eight week recovery timetable would have indicated, rehabilitating from a cardiac ablation procedure in four weeks time and putting forth a solid showing against the Jaguars in his first game action last Thursday. The Falcons coaching staff may not yet be comfortable throwing McGary onto the field for 60-to-65 snaps given his relative inexperience and health concerns, plus Gono has exceeded expectations throughout training camp and the preseason, prompting head coach Dan Quinn to say that the team would be comfortable with him playing in a regular-season game.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Likely to play in preseason finale•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Looking to play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Individual drills on tap•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Could still play Week 1•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Surgical procedure on tap•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Falls ill Tuesday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lee shines
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...