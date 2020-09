McGary (knee) is expected to be sidelined for one week after suffering a minor MCL sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old did sustained an MCL sprain as fear after leaving Sunday's game, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. McGary is likely unavailable for Week 3 but may not miss additional time beyond that. Matt Gono is the likely replacement at right tackle for the Falcons.