site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-kaleb-mcgary-cant-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Can't go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
at
11:53 am ET 1 min read
McGary (knee-MCL) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Chicago.
The 2019 first-round pick seemed like a long shot to play all week, though a limited practice session Friday provided a glimmer of hope. Without McGary for Week 3, 24-year-old Matt Gono will log his first career start at right tackle.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read