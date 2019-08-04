Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Could still play Week 1
Head coach Dan Quinn did not rule out the possibility of McGary (chest) returning for Atlanta's Week 1 game against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "The good news is by no means is this a redshirt year," Quinn said in reference to McGary undergoing a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday. "As far as when the opener is (Sept. 8), it's too early to tell."
McGary was forced to leave Tuesday's practice session with what was perceived at the time to be an illness, but less than 24 hours later was scheduled to undergo "a minimally-invasive" heart procedure -- likely solving the mystery to his sudden exit from the field. The 24-year-old offensive tackle has reportedly undergone similar surgeries on two prior occasions, and tweeted out from his personal account Friday that the procedure was a success. In past instances of the surgery, McGary has been forced to sit out six-to-eight weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
