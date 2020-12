McGary (personal) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

McGary was unable to play last Sunday against the Chargers while attending to a family matter. Though he hasn't practiced all week, the Washington product still has a chance to play after rejoining the team Friday. If the second-year man is ultimately ruled out once again, Matt Gono would be slated for his third start of the season at right tackle.