Falcons' Kaleb McGary: DNP for practice
McGary (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McGary is tough, as in eats glass and nails for breakfast, tough. The rookie right tackle was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles, with what appeared to be a grisly knee injury that would hold him out for the remainder of Week 2 at the very least. He was surprisingly able to return to the field during the fourth quarter, but his status for Sunday's road matchup against Indianapolis remains undetermined. In an interview with Fox News Atlanta's Ryan Gaydos postgame, McGary mentioned that he heard a "snap, crackle, pop" sound as the injury was occurring, but said that if he were to sit the rest of the game, that would mean be admitting defeat and letting his teammates down.
