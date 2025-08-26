The Falcons placed McGary on season-ending IR on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta didn't designate McGary to return, meaning the left leg injury that caused him to be carted off the practice field Aug. 21 will force him to miss the entire 2025 season. The loss of the starting right tackle is a significant development for the Falcons' offensive line, and could most notably impact the fantasy upside of quarterback Michael Penix and running back Bijan Robinson. Elijah Wilkinson appears the most likely candidate to step into a starting role at right tackle in McGary's stead, though Jack Nelson and Brandon Parker could also get opportunities.