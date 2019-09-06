Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Expected to be active Sunday
Head coach Dan Quinn said that he expects McGary to be active for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, but has not yet named the team's starter at right tackle, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McGary missed Atlanta's first four preseason contests (including the Hall of Game) while recoving from a cardiac ablation procedure, but he was able to recover within one month's time and register 41 offensive snaps in the exhibition finale against Jacksonville. The Falcons are banged up at right tackle with Matt Gono (back) sitting out Thursday's practice session, and Ty Sambrailo just two and a half weeks removed from a shoulder injury sustained in practice. Despite him being a first-round pick, sentiments around training camp were that McGary might sit and learn behind veterans Sambrailo and Gono for the first few weeks of the regular season, but Atlanta may not be afforded that luxury.
