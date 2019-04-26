Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Falcons land in late first round
The Falcons selected McGary in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 31st overall.
The primary concern with McGary likely regards his relatively short arms (32 and 7/8 inches), but his profile is otherwise very encouraging. He stands at 6-foot-7, 317 pounds and boasts excellent athleticism, including a 5.05-second 40, 33.5-inch vertical, 111-inch broad jump, and 12.24 agility score. Basically, he's tall and can really run. He'll compete with Ty Sambrailo at right tackle, and a Week 1 start can't be ruled out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Can Brown go 'Hollywood' for Fantasy?
Marquise Brown is the first wide receiver taken, and he isn't short on talent. But he might...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...