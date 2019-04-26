Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Falcons land in late first round

The Falcons selected McGary in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

The primary concern with McGary likely regards his relatively short arms (32 and 7/8 inches), but his profile is otherwise very encouraging. He stands at 6-foot-7, 317 pounds and boasts excellent athleticism, including a 5.05-second 40, 33.5-inch vertical, 111-inch broad jump, and 12.24 agility score. Basically, he's tall and can really run. He'll compete with Ty Sambrailo at right tackle, and a Week 1 start can't be ruled out.