McGary was forced to leave Tuesday's practice due to an illness, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal reports.

The timing is unfortunate for McGary, as he's locked into a battle with Ty Sambrailo for the starting right tackle spot. It's unclear how serious the illness is, but the 2019 first-round pick will hope to get healthy and make a case for a starting role as training camp continues.

