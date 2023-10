McGary (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McGary suffered a knee injury during the Falcons' Week 5 win over the Texans, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. The 28-year-old was a full participant in Friday's practice and he'll start at right tackle this coming Sunday.