The Falcons didn't pick up the fifth-year option on McGary's rookie contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McGary could be set to hit the open market in 2023 following this decision by Atlanta. He's expected to open the year as the team's starting right tackle.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Back from COVID list•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Returns from PUP list•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Starts camp on PUP list•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Cleared to face Buccaneers•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Deemed questionable for Week 15•