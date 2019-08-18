Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Individual drills on tap
McGary (chest) will participate in individual work this week, but hasn't been cleared for contact, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is positive news for the team and McGary, as he works back from a "minimally invasive" heart procedure he underwent in late July. It's still too early to tell if the rookie will be ready for Week 1, as typically past instances of this surgery have sidelined him six to eight weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but expect the team to be cautious with their 2019 first-round draft pick, and update his status as the season nears.
