McGary agreed to a four-year, $10.2 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, Joel Corry of CBS Sports reports.

Atlanta's draft room sensed a collective inclination to trade back up into the first round to select McGary with the No. 31 pick, in large part due to what head coach Dan Quinn described as a "nasty" playing demeanor from the 6-foot-7, 317-pound behemoth out of Washington. Atlanta's offensive line struggled in all facets during a disappointing 7-9 campaign last year, giving up the second-most tackles for loss or no gain on run plays, while also ranking well inside the bottom half of the league in both sacks (42) and quarterback hits (108) allowed. McGary was a two-time All-Pac-12 player, and at this point is the favorite to get the start at right tackle over Ty Sambrailo and Matt Gono for Atlanta's Week 1 matchup against the Vikings.

