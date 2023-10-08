McGary has exited Sunday's game against the Texans with a knee injury, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
McGary is considered questionable to return after he was slow to get up on the play in the third quarter. While he's out of the game, Storm Norton has taken over at right tackle.
