McGary appears ready to be activated for Atlanta's final game of the preseason at Jacksonville, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

It remains unofficial, but barring any setbacks between now and Thursday's exhibition, McGary is expected to make his 2019 debut against the Jaguars. The rookie offensive tackle underwent a cardiac ablation procedure on July 31 and seems to be ahead of schedule in his return, as prior instances of the same procedure have kept McGary inactive for six-to-eight weeks.