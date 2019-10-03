Play

McGary (knee) was a limited participant during Atlanta's practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The rookie offensive tackle had to be carted off the field Week 2 against Philadelphia, but was able to return later in that contest, and has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps during Atlanta's two games since. McGary has thus far toughed his way through the issue, but if he is able to upgrade to a full practice participant Thursday or Friday it will provide reassurance that he is in line for his fifth consecutive start to kick off 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories