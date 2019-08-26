Head coach Dan Quinn said he'd like to get McGary action in Thursday's preseason finale against Jacksonville, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

McGary is currently working his way back from a "minimally invasive" heart procedure he underwent in late July. McFadden also reported that the 24-year-old was in line for 50 percent of the reps at right tackle before the procedure.

