McGary's knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Texans is nothing major, according to head coach Arthur Smith, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

McGary should still be considered questionable for the team's Week 6 game against the Commanders, at least until they release their first injury report for the week. If he's unable to play, Storm Norton should continue filling in at right tackle for the Falcons.