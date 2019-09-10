Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Officially named as starter
McGary is listed as Atlanta's starting right tackle on the most recent version of the depth chart, per the Falcons' official site.
Perhaps it was an illustration of gamesmanship from Dan Quinn, but the Falcons coach did not announce whether it would be McGary or veteran Ty Sambrailo that would be starting at right tackle against Minnesota in Week 1. McGary ended up getting the starting nod and playing 45 of a possible 78 offensive snaps, but the Atlanta offensive line struggled mightily in pass protection, surrendering seven QB hits and four sacks to the Vikings.
