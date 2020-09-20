McGary (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with an injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 2019 first-round pick will likely be replaced at right tackle by 24-year-old Matt Gono, who entered Week 2 with six regular-season appearances to his name, but zero career starts. Gono only fielded two offensive snaps in the season opener against Seattle, but as McGary sits out, he is expected to be thrust into a prominent role against the Dallas pass rush.