McGary started all 16 of Atlanta's regular-season contests during 2019 while allowing 13 sacks and committing five penalties.

The No. 31 overall pick struggled mightily in pass protection during his rookie campaign out of Washington, surrendering five more sacks than any other Falcons offensive lineman. He did, however, prove to be relatively disciplined despite a lack of professional experience, ranking just fifth worst in penalties among Atlanta linemen while playing all 1,027 of the team's offensive snaps between Weeks 3 and 17.