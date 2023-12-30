site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-kaleb-mcgary-questionable-for-week-17 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Questionable for Week 17
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McGary (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
McGary logged a week of limited practices for Atlanta and has missed the last three games. Veteran Storm Norton has been filling in at right tackle for the Falcons in McGary's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Tera Roberts
• 20 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read