McGary (knee-MCL) is questionable heading into the Falcons' Week 3 matchup against the Bears, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though McGary is officially listed as questionable, 24-year-old Matt Gono is expected to pick up his first career start at right tackle, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. If McGary is healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's contest, he may be utilized as an emergency option should Gono struggle in containing Khalil Mack (knee) coming off the edge. McGary was, at least, able to log a limited practice Friday after sitting out the session prior.