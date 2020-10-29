McGary (elbow) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's matchup against the Panthers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 2019 first-round pick was held to limited practice participation throughout the week, but he's ready to roll for what will be his seventh start of the year. McGary was carted off the field with a knee injury against Dallas in Week 2 and was forced to sit out the subsequent game, but he's fielded 100 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in four appearances since.