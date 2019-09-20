Play

McGary (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McGary didn't practice Wednesday but was a limited participant in the last two practices of the week. The team was simply exercising caution, however, as he won't carry an injury tag and will start at right tackle Sunday.

