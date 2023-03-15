McGary is set to re-sign with the Falcons on a three-year, $34.5 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGary has missed just three games during his four-year tenure with the Falcons. Although they opted to decline his fifth-year option prior to the 2022 season, he did enough to earn a new deal throughout the year. The 28-year-old projects to start at right tackle in 2023.