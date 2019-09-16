Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Returns in fourth quarter
McGary (knee) returned in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Eagles, D. Orlando Ledbetter of AJC reports.
McGary was carted off with the injury in the first half, but it wasn't serious enough to keep the 2019 first-rounder out for the remainder of the contest.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Carted off with knee injury•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Officially named as starter•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Expected to be active Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Will have conditioning tested•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Back active, but may not start•
-
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Likely to play in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...